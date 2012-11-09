UK Prime Minister Ambushed On Live TV With List Of Suspected Pedophiles In His Party

For the past few weeks, British media has been full of speculation over the identity of a former Conservative politician suspected of being involved in a pedophiles ring that abused boys in car homes in Wale.



Coming so soon after the allegations of sex abuse by the late TV star Jimmy Savile, the UK’s tabloid press is now verging on hysteria, with the names of suspected pedophiles within the UK’s institutions alluded to by news organisations and then floating freely around the web (away from the UK’s strict libel laws).

British Prime Minister David Cameron, now the leader of the Conservative Party, has been forced to call an inquiry. But today he warned that the scandal was in danger of becoming a “witch-hunt”.

The video below, taken from British political blog Guido Fawkes, shows the moment when Philip Schofield of ITV’s Good Morning passed the Prime Minister a list of names of suspected pedophiles. As Guido Fawkes notes, ITV may want to call their lawyer — in the original version of the video two names on the list are clearly visible.

Cameron, clearly taken aback, warns that the situation could be turning into a “witch hunt”.



