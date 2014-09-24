UK Prime Minister Caught Describing How The Queen 'Purred' Over Scotland's No Vote

REUTERS/Matthew Cavanaugh The Queen supposedly purred on the phone when the British Prime Minister told her the result of the Scottish independence vote.

British Prime Minister David Cameron was overheard saying the Queen “purred” on the phone when he told her that Scotland voted No in the independence vote, Sky News reports.

Cameron, who was apparently not aware that his microphone was on, made the remarks to former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg as TV cameras followed the duo. The prime minister was in New York for the UN Assembly.

Revealing details from a private conversation with Queen while surrounded by members of the media seems to break some obvious etiquette rules.

Sky News Royal Correspondent Paul Harrison noted that “some may say the conversations [Cameron] has with the Queen shouldn’t be passed on no matter who you are.”

At one point, Cameron was heard saying that the vote “never should have been that close.” He added: “I find these polling companies and I want to sue them for my stomach ulcers because of what they put me through.”

Cameron waged a hard campaign against Scottish independence in the lead-up to referendum on Sept. 18. He was even reported to have joked that “assassination” would be preferable to continuing to deal with the vote.

Officially, the Queen held a neutral position, although there’s evidence to suggest that she was rooting for a No vote.

The proof is in the purr.

Here’s video of the conversation from The Telegraph:

