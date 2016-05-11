Watch David Cameron tell the Queen two countries at his anti-corruption summit are 'fantastically corrupt'

David Cameron got the anti-corruption summit he is hosting off to an embarrassing start on Tuesday when he was recorded on camera describing Nigeria and Afghanistan as “fantastically corrupt” and “possibly the two most corrupt countries in the world.”

The Prime Minister has invited political leaders and business people from around the world to London to discuss a plan to “galvanise a global response to tackle corruption,” according to the government’s website.

However, Cameron was overheard telling an audience of the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and Commons Speaker John Bercow that representatives from the “two most corrupt countries in the world” were in attendance.

Downing Street declined to comment directly on the Prime Minister’s remarks but said that the leaders of both countries had acknowledged the size of the problem they faced, according to ITV.

Watch the clip below.

David Cameron overheard calling Nigeria and Afghanistan ‘fantastically corrupt countries’ https://t.co/GlWopXnX4mhttps://t.co/hXqjfb3P2q

— ITV News (@itvnews) May 10, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.