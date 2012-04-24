OUCH: David Cameron Branded 'An Arrogant, Out Of Touch Posh Boy' By His Own Party

Photo: Getty / Dan Kitwood

In an incredible turn, British MP Nadine Dorries has launched a stinging attack on David Cameron, Prime Minister of the UK and her own party boss, and Chancellor George Osborne. Here’s the quote, via The Mirror:“Unfortunately, I think that not only are Cameron and Osborne two posh boys who don’t know the price of milk, but they are two arrogant posh boys who show no remorse, no contrition and no passion to want to understand the lives of others and that is their real crime.”



The comments continue in the vein of “pastygate” in the UK’s surreal obsession with foodstuffs as a measure of “class”. Cameron is accused of being so out of touch he doesn’t eat pasties from cheap bakery chain Gregg’s and doesn’t even know the price of milk — presumably because his staff buys it for him.

“I do a lot of our shopping. I go to ­Sainsbury’s [a mid-market UK supermarker] in ­Chipping Norton on Friday or Saturday,” Cameron said today.

It’s probably no coincidence, of course, that Cameron’s poll ratings are at an all-time low.

