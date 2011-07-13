David Cameron Finally Sticks The Knife In Murdoch In Statement To Parliament

David Cameron’s indecision over the phone hacking scandal in the UK appears to finally be over.



In a statement to the House of Commons today, the British PM pulled no punches. Some key points:

He says those who did wrong will have to be prosecuted.

Separating what happened at News International and the BSkyB takeover is not possible.

Rebekah Brooks should have been allowed (forced?) to resign.

If Andy Coulson lied to police, he must be prosecuted.

There will be an inquiry into the phone hacking. It will be headed by a judge and will have the power to call any person in as a witness – including Rupert Murdoch.

The investigation will be in two parts – one looking at future regulation for the news industry in the UK and another looking specifically at illegal activity.

The investigation is currently looking through 11,000 pages containing 3,870 names, including around 4,000 mobile and 5,000. 170 people have been contacted so far.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating reports of police bribes.

A choice quote from the PM that attempts to justify his cozy relationship with the press: “Your bins are are gone through by some media organisations but you hold back from dealing with it because you want good relations with the media.”

Brand Republic has the full text.

David Cameron will not be attending a debate on News International later today, where it seems likely a vote called by opposition party Labour will gain cross party support in demanding Murdoch withdraws his BSkyB bid.

