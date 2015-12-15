David Cameron tweeted a picture of himself watching TV and now he is being mocked mercilessly

Jeremy Wilson

British Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted out a picture of himself watching astronaut Tim Peake blasting off and he looks really awkward in it.

The internet has responded in predictable fashion. Here are sone of the best photoshops.

.@David_Cameron because if I don’t do it, someone else will pic.twitter.com/M9v60Zsupm
— Dave Fawbert (@DaveFawbert) December 15, 2015
— Dave Fawbert (@DaveFawbert) December 15, 2015

— Dave Fawbert (@DaveFawbert) December 15, 2015

It’s not the first time that Cameron has tweeted out a picture of himself looking really uncomfrotable in front the very same TV. During the 2012 London Olympics, he posted a picture of himself sitting alone in an official Team GB sports kit and watching Great Britain’s Nicola Adams becoming the first woman to win Olympic boxing gold. That picture was also widely mocked for looking like it was staged.

NOW WATCH: An all-out brawl broke out in the Ukrainian parliament after the prime minster was dragged from the podium

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.