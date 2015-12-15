David Cameron tweeted a picture of himself watching TV and now he is being mocked mercilessly

British Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted out a picture of himself watching astronaut Tim Peake blasting off and he looks really awkward in it.

It was great to watch Tim Peake blast off on his mission to join the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/pqAw0ETuok

The internet has responded in predictable fashion. Here are sone of the best photoshops.

It’s on the other channel, David. pic.twitter.com/sNbruOnJEJ

Cameron watches Cameron watching Cameron watching #TimPeake blast off to join the ISS pic.twitter.com/OW3cHrw5wu

PM: “I haven’t enjoyed TV this much since that Peppa Pig marathon last summer.” pic.twitter.com/BhdDVbSqkx

@JamieRoss7 Don’t worry Dave, sometimes my remote control gets stuck on ITV too. pic.twitter.com/q7Abt0nuVH

It’s not the first time that Cameron has tweeted out a picture of himself looking really uncomfrotable in front the very same TV. During the 2012 London Olympics, he posted a picture of himself sitting alone in an official Team GB sports kit and watching Great Britain’s Nicola Adams becoming the first woman to win Olympic boxing gold. That picture was also widely mocked for looking like it was staged.

Pic: PM in Downing St watching Nicola Adams make Olympic history by becoming first woman to win boxing gold. pic.twitter.com/z8RNUFMF

