Here's David Cameron's Hysterical Response To Romney's London Olympics Criticisms

Asked how he felt about Mitt Romney‘s comment to Brian Williams last night that preparations for the London Olympics are “disconcerting,” British Prime Minister David Cameron fired back a feisty response this morning: “We are holding an Olympic Games in one of the busiest, most active, bustling cities anywhere in the world,” Cameron said. “Of course it’s easier if you hold an Olympic Games in the middle of nowhere.”



The quip is a thinly-veiled shot at Romney’s own celebrated Olympic stewardship over the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. Cameron, who was to met with Romney just a few hours later, added that he looked forward to setting the candidate straight.

It seems like Romney got the message. Appearing with Cameron after their meeting this afternoon, Romney declared that he expects “the games to be highly successful.”

