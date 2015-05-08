David Cameron arrives at Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen after election victory

SkyNews An audience forms outside Buckingham Palace.

Prime Minister David Cameron has arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet with the Queen about forming his new government.

The Queen will confirm Cameron’s second term as prime minster after his Conservative party served a crushing blow to Labour in a completely unexpected outcome.

