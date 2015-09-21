The Daily Mail says David Cameron once 'inserted a private part of his anatomy' into a dead pig's mouth

David Cameron, the UK prime minister, put “a private part of his anatomy” into a dead pig’s mouth as part of a university initiation ceremony, according to a new book about his life obtained by the Daily Mail.

Cameron carried out the act when he was a student at Oxford University, according to the book co-written by Lord Ashcroft and journalist Isabel Oakshott.

Ashcroft, a former ally, fell out with Cameron after the prime minister failed to follow through on a promise to give him a top ranking job after winning the 2010 election. The pair now infamously dislike each other.

The book, called Call Me Dave, features a source who claimed to be present during the pig incident and has photographic evidence. However, the book also makes it clear that Ashcroft and Oakshott failed to actually obtain the photo in question. That creates an obvious question of why they published this piece of gossip when they were unable to prove it, and why the Mail chose to repeat it. The Mail is usually supportive of the Conservative Party.

The book is out next month and is being serialised in the Daily Mail. The Mail says:

For the first time, the book tells of Mr Cameron’s membership of a decadent Oxford dining society, known as the Piers Gaveston. This was in addition to his time spent with the Bullingdon Club, a drinking society for the super-rich notorious for bad behaviour and trashing restaurants. The authors report an account of an ‘outrageous initiation ceremony’ at a Piers Gaveston event at which the future prime minister ‘inserted a private part of his anatomy’ into a dead pig’s mouth. The story was recounted to them by a contemporary of Mr Cameron who went on to become an MP — and who claims that another member of the group has photographic evidence to prove it. The unnamed individual said to possess the picture failed to respond to the authors’ approaches.

As you might expect, the story is doing the rounds on Twitter. It’s more popular even than the Emmy awards.

the Emmys didn’t stand a chance pic.twitter.com/hLjVokTUCC

— Ibrahim Salha (@ibzo) September 21, 2015

A parody account called David Cameron’s Pig already has 2,400 followers:

I fear no one will take me seriously now.

— Cameron’s Pig (@CameronPig) September 20, 2015

The story is eerily reminiscent of an episode of TV horror series Black Mirror, in which the UK prime minister must have sex with a pig to ensure the return of a kidnapped princess.

The show’s writer, Charlie Brooker, has tweeted about it:

Just been nosing through old Black Mirror files now, of course. pic.twitter.com/6Xhuhby0Gj

— Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) September 20, 2015

The book also contains other revelations, including that Cameron smoked marijuana as a student and that cocaine use to circulate at his house in London.

But the one that will probably last the longest in people’s minds is the pig story.

NOW WATCH: Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.