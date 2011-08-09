David Cameron Finally Cancels His Holiday To Come Home And Deal With London Riots

David Cameron has cancelled his holiday in Italy to come home and deal with the huge riots taking part in London and in other parts of the country, the BBC reports.



The news that the British PM will come home follows the announcement that Boris Johnson, London Mayor, will also be coming home from his own holiday. Home Secretary Theresa May was also forced to cancel her holiday.

Both Cameron and Johnson had faced severe criticism for not coming home earlier from their planned summer holidays, despite London facing its worst riots for 30 years.

Cameron’s holiday had already proved controversial — after he didn’t tip a waitress in Tuscany >

