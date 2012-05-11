LOLGATE: Huge Embarrassment For UK PM David Cameron As It's Revealed He Didn't Know What 'LOL' Meant

At the Leveson Inquiry, Rebekah Brooks, formerly Rupert Murdoch’s right hand woman, was forced to reveal details of the texts that have been sent between her and UK Prime Minister David Cameron.



The biggest controversy? David Cameron thought that “lol” means “lots of love”. Predictably, UK Twitterers are going insane.

From the Guardian’s Live Blog:

What comments did Brooks make about the politicians’ TV debates in the 2010 election? “I felt the first one wasn’t very good,” she says.

Did she text the other two party leaders? “I didn’t text Gordon Brown no.”Nick Clegg? “No.”

“How were these texts signed off? Everyone wants to know,” says Jay. Leveson asks: “Do I?”

“He would sign them off ‘DC’ in the main,” says Brooks.

Anything else? “Occasionally he would sign them off LOL, ‘lots of love’, until I told him it meant ‘laugh out loud’ and he didn’t sign them that anymore. In the main DC I’d have thought.”

Leveson says: “Right, done that. Move on.”

UPDATE: We like these odds:





We now make it 5/6 that David Cameron says ‘lol’ at least once during PMQs this year #LOLgate #camerontexts — Ladbrokes (@LadbrokesNews) May 11, 2012

