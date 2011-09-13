The KGB Tried To Recruit British Prime Minister Cameron As A Spy

David Cameron has confirmed that he believes KGB agents tried to recruit him as a spy in the 1980s.
Talking today during his visit to Moscow, he told Russian students about his first trip to Russia in 1985:
I took the Trans-Siberian Railway from Nakhodka to Moscow and went on to the Black Sea coast.
There two Russians – speaking perfect English – turned up on a beach mostly used by foreigners.
They took me out to lunch and dinner and asked me about life in England and what I thought about politics.
When I got back I told my tutor at university and he asked me whether it was an interview.
If it was, it seems I didn’t get the job.
While there have been some worries that the KGB story may sour relations during a trip already fraught with tensions, Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev appeared at ease with when questioned on the story later.
“David would have been a good KGB agent, but then he would not have become Prime Minister,” he told reporters.
