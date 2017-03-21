David Cameron jokes that he doesn't have to listen to 'wiretaps of Donald Trump' anymore

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron joked on Monday night that one of the advantages of no longer being in office was that he doesn’t “have to listen anymore to the wiretaps of Donald Trump’s conversations.”

Cameron was speaking at Brown University in America, where he delivered the 94th Ogden memorial lecture on international affairs. Just after his comment on the wiretapping he added: “Just to be clear, that’s a joke,” the Providence Journal reports.

Cameron was making light of US President Donald Trump’s allegation that former President Barack Obama had ordered a wiretapping operation on Trump Tower — a claim rejected by the US government and intelligence officials.

The former prime minister also joked about Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his invitations to hunt and ride horseback with him — invitations Cameron reportedly declined.

“I’m very fond of riding horses, but I don’t look quite the same with my shirt off,” he joked, alluding to the many pictures that have surfaced of the Russian president riding horses bare-chested.

Speaking in front of 2,400 people, Cameron said the best way forward in a troubled world was to renew emphasis on values of acceptance, freedom and the rule of law, and to not retreat into nationalism and isolation.

He added that the UK and the US had to be “the guardians of freedom, of tolerance, of equality and, yes, of justice. Fight for them and we really will be great again.”

“Far from being in retreat, democracy has been on the march. We should have confidence in our values and in our ability to achieve progress.”

The former prime minister also warned against scaling back the US involvement in NATO. “We should treasure NATO, not undermine it,” he said. “We won’t make American great by making Eastern Europe weaker again.”

