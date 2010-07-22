David Cameron Is On Wall Street Today Trying Make Friends With The CEOs

David Cameron is down on Wall Street today talking with JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon, Goldman’s Lloyd Blankfein, Citigroup’s Vikram Pandit, Citadel’s Kenneth Griffin, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, BlackRock’s Larry Fink and BNY Mellon’s Bob Kelly.



Reuters says his main intent is to discuss regulation and encourage further investment in Britain.

Dimon will probably be his toughest sell, because we know that he’s considering pulling substantially out of the UK, perhaps cutting 5,000 back-office jobs and moving them to the US and the bank has made clear they see expansion opportunities in Asia over London.

But Cameron does seem like kind of a charming fellow, so he may be able to work some magic. His off-beat and somewhat uncomfortable humour could be a welcome change from Obama’s seemingly rehearsed style.

Check out at around 12:55 how Cameron talks to Obama about beer and football.

And here’s the transcript of the section, in case you can’t watch.

And, yes, I did enjoy drinking the 312 beer — cold — during the World Cup. (Laughter.) I enjoyed it so much that when I watched Germany beat Argentina, I actually cheered for Germany. That’s something that’s a big admission for a British person to make, so the beer is obviously very effective. (Laughter.)



