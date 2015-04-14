David Cameron has trouble answering a 10-year-old's simple question

On Monday, the BBC’s “Newsround” children’s programme took some kids to meet British Prime Minister David Cameron, who is running for re-election in May.

A 10-year-old girl named Reema asked: “If you could pick one politician apart from yourself to win, who would it be, and why?”

Here’s Cameron’s reaction:

The Conservative leader managed to buy himself a few seconds by responding: “Wow. If I could pick a politician? Would they have to be living or dead?”

He came up with this sort of non-answer:

“Obviously, If I thought someone else should win the election I wouldn’t be standing myself, so I can’t really answer the question about who else I’d like to win.”

“There are lots of candidates around the country that I’m very enthusiastic about.”

“I’m afraid it’s too difficult to say I’d like someone else to win rather than me. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I’m quite keen on winning.”

At least Reema, from Salford, Greater Manchester, got a nod from the Prime Minister for her surprisingly tricky question at the end of the session.

“Great question,” Cameron said. “Top question. It’s the best one I’ve been asked all election.”

The latest YouGov poll shows opposition party Labour party in a 1 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives ahead of the general election on May 7.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of the BBC:

