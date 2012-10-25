WHOOPS: People Think David Cameron Might Have Leaked A Hint About UK GDP

Photo: AP

Reports out of the UK are speculating Prime Minister David Cameron may have leaked the country’s GDP figures a day in advance.The FT’s Jim Pickard writes that during the country’s Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament today, Cameron said “more good news” on the economy was imminent, and later adding “the good news will keep coming.



London’s FTSE 100 is up modestly on the day.

Pickard notes economists predict a reading of 0.7 per cent growth, meaning the UK would be out of recession.

The Daily Telegraph’s Rosa Prince says the opposition Labour Party seized on the remarks, accusing him of being “shambolic and wrong”.

Some have also accused Cameron of breaking the law, she says,

A Treasury source denied the accusations.

“That [the GDP figures] certainly wasn’t what he was referring to,” the source, who was not identified, said.

Cameron is among a select group of officials who have access to the figures 24 hours before they are officially released.

