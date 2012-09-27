Prime Minister Of Britain Apologizes After Failing UK History Test On David Letterman

British Prime Minister David Cameron has been grovelling to the UK press after he failed to pass a history test about his own country.



Cameron appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman last night and was quizzed by the talk show host about British history. The results were not perfect, and the UK press was watching.

WATCH:



According to the Press Association, Cameron got two answers wrong. He had no idea what the English translation of Magna Carta was (it’s Great Charter), and was stumped when Letterman asked who had composed Rule Britannia (Thomas Arne, who set words by James Thomson to music).

It may not seem like a big deal, but to the Brits it is. The Mirror labelled Cameron a “Bit of a Twit” while the Sun said that he had “stumbled in a bizarre quiz about Britain.”

Cameron told reporters afterwards:

“I’m a history obsessive, so I’m sorry I didn’t do better. I think, when I get home and do my children’s homework, maybe I need to sit down and do a little bit extra myself.”



