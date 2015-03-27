Everything we learned from the first General Election 'debate'

In case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about last night’s first TV ‘debate’ between Prime Minister David Cameron and Ed Miliband.

1.) Sky and Channel 4 wanted you to know that this was an EVENT.

It’s time for the Cameron & Miliband showdown- are you ready? Get involved using #BattleForNumber10 pic.twitter.com/MSwFqAome0

— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 26, 2015

Not excited about #BattleForNumber10 yet? Then look at these massive LASERS. pic.twitter.com/YQ3ZukgKlO

— BuzzFeed UK Politics (@BuzzFeedUKPol) March 26, 2015

2.) Cameron forgot about the debt.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3.) Paxman was nonplussed.

4.) Co-host Kay Burley grilled Ed Miliband about beating his brother to the Labour leadership.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

5.) Twitter was not best pleased.

Funny how Kay Burley spent 20 minutes basically heckling Ed Miliband. Didn’t do that with Cameron, did she? #BattleForNumber10

— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) March 26, 2015

Cameron is allowed 10 minutes to answer a question, yet with Miliband, Kay Burley is incessantly interrupting. #BattleForNumber10

— Lily Jayne Summers (@MissLilySummers) March 26, 2015

Am confused whether Kay Burley is supposed to ask supplementaries? She didn’t with Cameron but does with Miliband #BattleForNumber10

— Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) March 26, 2015

6.) But Ed is tough enough to deal.

7.) Cameron spent the ad break entertaining the audience with lines from Bennie Hill’s classic Ernie.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

8.) Paxman was still unimpressed.

9.) Both leaders were grilled on immigration targets, but neither was asked about the wisdom of setting of them in the first place.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

10.) And the polls gave Cameron a narrow victory on the night.

One opinion poll suggests David Cameron ‘won’ the #BattleForNumber10 Q&As. Agree? pic.twitter.com/ou0Ca1ORJv

— Stand Up Be Counted (@SkySUBC) March 26, 2015

