Everything we learned from the first General Election 'debate'

Tomas Hirst

In case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about last night’s first TV ‘debate’ between Prime Minister David Cameron and Ed Miliband.

1.) Sky and Channel 4 wanted you to know that this was an EVENT.

2.) Cameron forgot about the debt.

3.) Paxman was nonplussed.

Jeremy PaxmanYoutube

4.) Co-host Kay Burley grilled Ed Miliband about beating his brother to the Labour leadership.

5.) Twitter was not best pleased.

6.) But Ed is tough enough to deal.

7.) Cameron spent the ad break entertaining the audience with lines from Bennie Hill’s classic Ernie.

8.) Paxman was still unimpressed.

Jeremy Paxman 2YoutubePaxman unmoved.

9.) Both leaders were grilled on immigration targets, but neither was asked about the wisdom of setting of them in the first place.

10.) And the polls gave Cameron a narrow victory on the night.

