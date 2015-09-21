The allegation about David Cameron's obscene act with a dead pig is eerily similar to a TV show from 2011

All anyone can talk about today is an outrageous allegation in a forthcoming (unauthorised) biography of David Cameron, republished by the Daily Mail.

The author, Conservative peer Lord Ashcroft, makes the claim that at an initiation ceremony for a society while at university, the British prime minister inserted his genitals into the head of a dead pig.

The Mail’s article on the book, the first in a series, also claims that Cameron used drugs recreationally and allowed cocaine use in his London house. But really, everyone is just talking about the pig.

the Emmys didn’t stand a chance pic.twitter.com/hLjVokTUCC

— Ibrahim Salha (@ibzo) September 21, 2015

Many people have taken to Twitter to note the uncanny similarity between the allegations and a 2011 episode of the darkly satirical British TV show, “Black Mirror.” Episodes of “Black Mirror” were often set in the near future with the basic premise to offer veiled social commentary on contemporary trends. The show ended after two series.

The episode “The National Anthem,” first aired in December 2011, culminates with (spoiler alert!) the British prime minister engaging in a sex act with a pig (albeit a live one.)

Hang on. This is a bit black mirror isn’t it ? pic.twitter.com/dyPnAhneZ0

— lily (@lilyallen) September 20, 2015

Of all the TV shows we really don’t want to be prophetic Black Mirror has to be near the top.

— Quinn Norton (@quinnnorton) September 21, 2015

The best thing is people will have mentioned that Black Mirror episode to him and he’ll have laughed, quietly cringing and dying inside.

— Mike Bird (@Birdyword) September 20, 2015

In the show, a British princess is kidnapped. The kidnapper issues a bizarre request — that Prime Minister Michael Callow appear on television and have sex with a pig. After attempts to locate the princess fail and the story makes it into the press and onto social media, Callow ultimately follows through with the demands.

The entire “Black Mirror” episode is available to watch here, on Channel 4’s video-on-demand service.

Charlie Brooker, the British comic behind “Black Mirror,” denied last night on Twitter that he had any prior knowledge of the allegation, of which there is reportedly a photograph (that the Daily Mail and Lord Ashcroft have not seen).

“Just to clear it up,” Brooker wrote, “I’d never heard anything about Cameron and a pig when coming up with that story. SO this weirds me out.”

But Brooker did delight in the similarities nonetheless:

Shit. Turns out Black Mirror is a documentary series.

— Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) September 20, 2015

Bet this means he really is a lizard too.

— Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) September 20, 2015

Just been nosing through old Black Mirror files now, of course. pic.twitter.com/6Xhuhby0Gj

— Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) September 20, 2015

Perhaps the least prescient line from the script. pic.twitter.com/xrXZ3tsaW3

— Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) September 20, 2015

Really, though, the “Black Mirror” episode isn’t about a politician having sex with a pig — at least, not entirely. It’s commentary on the unstoppable power of social media and the modern internet, and the mob it can create. The show at times focuses on the reaction of Twitter, and how it mocks Callow over the demands.

The allegations facing Cameron — regardless of their veracity — have elicited a similar reaction.

Woken up to the news that the Prime Minister has been playing ‘hide the sausage’ with a pig.

— Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) September 21, 2015

I am finding that most crisis management firms are reluctant to tell me what advice they would give to a client accused of shagging a pig.

— Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) September 21, 2015

Brooker, then, has been prescient in more ways than one. Not only did he predict what may be the strangest political story of the year — he also nailed the subsequent reaction.

You can watch a trailer for “Black Mirrors” below:

