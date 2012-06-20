David Cameron And Cristina Kirchner Had A Really Awkward Encounter In A Corridor At The G20

The heads of governments in the UK and Argentina, locked in a renewed tension over the Falkland Islands for the last few months, were both at the G20 summit in Mexico today, with British Prime Minister David Cameron taking the time to make an apparent dig at Argentina’s controversial takeover of YPF.



Unsurprisingly (and awkwardly) they eventually met face to face.

The Telegraph reports that the “corridor clash” began when David Cameron had sought out Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in tell her to respect an upcoming Falkland Islands referendum.

“I am not proposing a full discussion now on the Falklands but I hope you have noted that they are holding a referendum and you should respect their views.” Cameron told the Argentinian President, according to the BBC. “We should believe in self determination and act as democrats here in the G20.”

The meeting ended tensely when he refused to accept an envelope from Kirchner.

The Telegraph also spoke to Héctor Timerman, the Argentinian foreign minister, who gave a somewhat different view of the confrontation: “Nation states have the obligation to talk. We prepared an envelope containing various papers, but the British Primer Minister refused to receive it.”

He added, “Britain continues to refuse to talk. And what surprised me most was that David Cameron did not go to the UN decolonisation meeting on Thursday.”

The Argentinian Presidential website has uploaded pictures of the incident (which actually doesn’t look like it took place in a corridor), and a photo of the mysterious envelope:

Photo: http://www.presidencia.gob.ar/

