The Moment David Cameron Confirmed Britain Doesn't Want Military Action In Syria

Following a brutal defeat in the House of Commons, David Cameron told his fellow Members of Parliament that he would not use Royal Perogative to force a military campaign in Syria.

Cameron, described by the New Statesman as “visibly chastened,” told the Commons:

“I strongly believe in the need for a tough response to the use of chemical weapons, but I also believe in respecting the will of this House of Commons. It is very clear tonight that while the House has not passed a motion, it is clear to me that the British parliament, reflecting the views of the British people, does not want to see British military action. “I get that, at the government will act accordingly.”

Watch that moment below:

