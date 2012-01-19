David Cameron Accuses Argentina Of 'Colonialism' In Falkland Islands Conflict

British Prime Minister David Cameron has described Argentina’s conduct as “colonialism” as it continues to claim sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.



The BBC reports that Cameron asserted the islands would stay British as long as the Falkland residents wanted. The remarks come as Argentinian President Christina Fernandez de Kirchner is urging renewed talks about the sovereignty of the islands.

In recent months, Fernandez has accused the UK of taking Argentinian resources through its presence on the Falklands. Additionally, in December the country, along with Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay banned ships sailing under the islands’ flag from docking in its port.

According to the Telegraph, Cameron asserted at a defence meeting with MPs that the people of the Falkland Islands wished to remain British. The newspaper also reported that Argentina hit back at the Prime Minister’s remarks, branding them “offensive.”

Due to British defence cuts, there is concern among UK military officials that the country would be able to adequately defend the islands if a situation were to escalate. However, Cameron sought to put people’s minds at ease stating that he had discussed strategy to ensure that the people of the Falkland Islands could determine their own future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.