Guess Who Was Top Of David Cameron's Christmas Card List Last Year

AP



Barak Obama was British Prime Minister David Cameron’s priority when it came to sending Christmas cards in 2010.The Guardian has published a list of Cameron’s recipients last year and the U.S. president tops the bunch. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was listed second with Afghan President Hamid Karzai the third leader on the list.

Also high on the list was Nicolas Sarkozy and the Prime Ministers of Kenya and Canada.

Conspicuously, of the top 15 listed six are senior political figures or royalty from Qatar or UAE.

Additionally, the big notable absence from the list is Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin who was not sent a holiday greeting from Cameron.

You can see the full list published by the Guardian here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.