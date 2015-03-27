David Cameron sung a ditty to the audience at the Sky Debate during an advert break

REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga ‘His name was Ernie, and he drove the fastest milk cart in the west.’

Last night, 105 lucky voters were serenaded — literally — by David Cameron.

Along with Ed Miliband, the Conservative Party leader was at the Sky studios in London, to be grilled by Jeremy Paxman and take questions from a studio audience ahead of the General Election in May.

Tasked with keeping the audience entertained during an advert break, Sky News host Kay Burley asked Cameron could sing. The Prime Minister said no — but revealed he does sing “Ernie” in the shower, a comic ditty about a milkman by legendary British comedian Benny Hill.

Then, at Burley’s urging, Cameron recited a line or two to the audience. This is the first verse he quoted:

You could hear the hoof beats pound as they raced across the ground, And the clatter of the wheels as they spun ’round and ’round. And he galloped into market street, his badge upon his chest, His name was Ernie, and he drove the fastest milk cart in the west.

And here’s the full song:

Then 45 minutes later it was Ed Milband’s turn to face the nation. “Ed, Do you know Ernie?” Burley asked.

“Absolutely not.”

