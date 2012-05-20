The Iconic Photo Of World Leaders Watching Soccer

White House photographer David Souza has done it again.



From The White House flickr:

Prime Minister David Cameron of the United Kingdom, President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, José Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final, in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Md., May 19, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Seeing as Bayern Munich lost the shootout, we hope Angela Merkel isn’t gong to push for double austerity out of some sense of revenge.

Photo: The White House

