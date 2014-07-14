David Buckingham Will Be The New iiNet Boss

David Buckingham will be iiNet’s CEO. Image: Supplied.

Internet service provider iiNet has announced its interim CEO David Buckingham will stay on in the role permanently after a worldwide search failed to find a more suitable candidate.

Buckingham has been the company’s acting CEO since November 2013 after iiNet founder Michael Malone stepped down. Malone has since sold down the majority of his shares in the Perth-based company he launched from his parent’s garage over 20 years ago.

iiNet chairman Michael Smith said, “Despite strong competition from applicants around the world, David proved an obvious choice”.

Buckingham, who started at iiNet as its chief financial officer seven years ago, is focused on boosting market share, profitability and launching into new business areas.

“David has made the role his own over the past nine months, delivering the company’s strongest ever results, market leading customer service, and organic growth,” Smith said.

