What It's Like To Perform On Stage With Bon Jovi, Through The Eyes Of Google Glass

Bon Jovi keyboardist, David Bryan, gave fans a peak at what it’s like to perform on-stage in front of thousands of people when he wore Google Glass to a sold out July 27 show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.



Bryan wore the gadget for part of his performance of “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and you can even see his famous blonde, curly hair swing in front of the Glass camera as his fingers press down on the piano keys.

“Glass and wearable-technology is an example of another step in consumer-facing innovation that will change how we share the music experience with our fans in the future,” Bryan told Mashable via e-mail. “This is relatively uncharted territory for the quick-moving developer community and I am excited to see what is created.”

Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi reportedly also has tested Google Glass.

Watch what it’s like to perform on-stage with Bon Jovi below:

