David Brooks Mocks Political Reporters With Epic Troll-Bait New York Times Column

The New York Times — still the paper of record — is hardly known for this phenomenon of “trolling,” which involves writing an article tailor-made to provoke and lampoon a subset of one’s readership.But today, nominally conservative writer David Brooks took that inch and went whole-hog, penning an op-ed that blasts mainstream political reporters and the broader left for their fixation on inane details of the former Massachusetts Governor’s biography.



“The purpose of the Republican convention is to introduce America to the real Mitt Romney,” he begins. “Fortunately, I have spent hours researching this subject. I can provide you with the definitive biography and a unique look into the Byronic soul of the Republican nominee.”

He proceeds to mock the left’s image of Romney as a hopelessly greedy dweeb, someone who “uttered his first words (‘I like to fire people’) at age 14 months, made his first gaffe at 15 months and purchased his first nursery school at 24 months.”

He also goes after fellow Times columnist Gail Collins and her obsession with an incident in which Romney once drove off while leaving his dog on the roof of his car.

“The Romneys had a special family tradition. The most cherished member got to spend road trips on the roof of the car. Mitt spent many happy hours up there, applying face lotion to combat windburn.”

As troll pieces go, they don’t get much better: he’s already confused an alarming number of Twitter users, who are praising him for “tearing Romney’s phoniness apart.”

Read the whole thing on NYTimes.com >

