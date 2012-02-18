The New York Times Says Jesus Hates Sports

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sports and religion are at odds and Jeremy Lin is stuck in the middle, New York Times person David Brooks says.Brooks wrote a column today about how Jeremy Lin is “anomalous” because sports and religion don’t mix.



Here’s his thesis statement:

The moral ethos of sport is in tension with the moral ethos of faith, whether Jewish, Christian or Muslim.

Brooks argues that sports is about “victory and supremacy” and religion is about “redemption, self-abnegation and surrender to God.” These two moral universes clash and we are left with an inherent conflict.

There’s also a lot of stuff about, like, courage.

Here’s his conclusion:

“Much of the anger that arises when religion mixes with sport or with politics comes from people who want to deny that this contradiction exists and who want to live in a world in which there is only one morality, one set of qualities and where everything is easy, untragic and clean.”

So Jesus hates sports. And if you want to deny that you’re dumb and a bad Christian.

