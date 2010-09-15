Body armour Mogul Convicted Of Bilking Company, Spending It On Surgery, Prostitutes, And A Jeweled Belt Buckle

David Brooks, a mogul in the body armour industry, has been convicted of stealing from his company.



The Daily News:

Prosecutors proved that Brooks shelled out more than $6 million from the treasury of DHB Industries Inc. on luxuries, which also included cosmetic surgery for his wife, country club bills, a jeweled belt buckle worth about $100,000 and prostitutes for his employees.

Brooks, 55, who founded DHB, made a fortune selling bulletproof vests and body armour to police departments and the U.S. military.

Over the years, body armour has received a lot of buzz — namely because everyone support more of it — but DHB was not able to capitalise.

According to a report from earlier this year, Brooks made $190 million selling shares of the company, which ultimately went bust, filling for Chapter 11.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.