David Broder, Dean Of The Political Press Corps, Dies

When I started covering politics back in 1978, there were basically 10 people who defined political news coverage. They were Jack Germond and Jules Witcover, R.W. “Johnny” Apple of The New York Times, Walter Mears of the AP, Curtis Wilkie of The Boston Globe, Al Hunt of The Wall Street Journal, columnist Robert Novak, Hugh Sidey of Time magazine and Mary McGrory of The Washington Post.



And then there was the dean: David Broder of The Washington Post.

David Broder died today at the age of 81. He was the best political reporter of his generation. His obit from The Washington Post is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.