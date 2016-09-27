'Hillary, you're bought and paid for': Clinton's top super PAC founder offers Trump debate zinger

CNN Correct The Record Founder David Brock in an interview on CNN.

Longtime Hillary Clinton backer David Brock offered some debate one-liners to both Clinton and her opponent Donald Trump in the lead-up to Monday night’s presidential debate.

During an interview on CNN on Monday, a panel of political experts including the founder of Correct The Record, a top super PAC backing Clinton, offered up a series of cheesy one-liners that both candidates could use during the debate to grab attention.

When it was Brock’s turn to rattle off a zinger, he offered advice to both presidential nominees, telling Clinton to emphasise Trump’s eyebrow-raising ties to Russia, and advising Trump to highlight Clinton’s relationship with rich campaign donors.

“For Hillary, I’d say A vote for you is a vote for the ISIS terrorists and Vladimir Putin, and and then open up both of those issues. Open up on investments from Russia. I think that would be effective,” Brock said.

He added: “For Trump I’m going to give an objective answer. I think he should say, ‘Hillary, you’re bought and paid for. You even came to my wedding because I gave you money.'”

Brock’s transition from longtime Clinton antagonist to staunch defender is well documented.

The founder of liberal watchdog group Media Matters once dedicated much of his journalistic efforts to exposing elements of former President Bill Clinton’s extramarital affairs, but experienced a change of heart about both Clintons, and has since become an outspoken political ally of the former president and former secretary of state.

