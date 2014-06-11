The Guy Who Beat Eric Cantor Last Night Is An Economics Professor With Some Very Interesting Research

The political world was rocked last night when House Majority Leader Eric Cantor unexpectedly went down in flames in his primary against Tea Party backed candidate David Brat.

Despite outraising his opponent by 26-1, Eric Cantor’s position on immigration, and other perceived conservative sellouts cost him his seat.

So who is David Brat?

Well it turns out he’s an economics professor at Randolph Macon college, and on his personal website he even has a picture of John Maynard Keynes:

The guy on the other side is Hayek, so he has both sides of the spectrum represented.

One look at Brat’s research shows he has some interesting areas of study.

Here are a few titles of his research:

“An Analysis of the Moral Foundations in Ayn Rand”

“God and Advanced Mammon — Can Theological Types Handle Usury and Capitalism?”

“Are All Democracies Created Equal? 195 Years Might Matter”

“Economic Growth and Human Capital Accumulation: The Rise and Fall of the Protestant Ethic?”

“Kantian Ethics and the Financial Crisis”

Interestingly, the guy who Brat will be up against in November, the Democrat, is a professor at the same college.

