David Bowie's New Music Video Cost Just $US13 To Make

Leave it to David Bowie to make a $US12.99 music video using his archived puppet collection, a personal camera, and the dark corridors of his New York offices.

In the eerie video for new single “Love is Lost,” the 66-year-old rocker plays with a puppet that looks just like his harlequin alter-ego in the 1980 hit, “Ashes to Ashes.”

“He didn’t want celebrity guests or flashy production,” said a source close to the singer.

A post on Bowie’s website explains, “The result of this speedy production is a strangely moving gothic inflected storyline perfect for Halloween.”

The video debuted at the Mercury Music Prize ceremony in London last night.

Take a look here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.