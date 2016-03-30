David Bowie's former Caribbean vacation home is now available to rent for $40,000 a week

The Mustique Company A view of Mandalay’s lower patio.

The expansive five-bedroom villa that the late David Bowie once used as a retreat has hit the rental market for a whopping $40,000 a month.

Dubbed “Mandalay”, the home is located on the exclusive Caribbean island of Mustique, where Kate Moss, Hugh Grant, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have also been known to vacation.

Bowie built the home in 1989, but sold it to publisher Felix Dennis in 1995. The home was sold again after Dennis died in 2014, and some say that the new owner is British businessman Simon Dolan.

The home’s design incorporates many aspects of Japanese and Balinese style, and it’s packed with lush tropical plants and koi ponds. Let’s take a look inside.

Mandalay sits atop a hill overlooking the Caribbean. Views from the master bedroom stretch all the way to St. Vincent and Bequia. The Mustique Company Source: Architectural Digest The home's rooms are situated around an interior network of koi ponds and waterfalls. The Mustique Company Though the home has had more than one owner since Bowie, you can still see some of the musician's original design touches. The Mustique Company This bedroom opens up to offer a direct view of the landscaping outside. The Mustique Company Each bedroom has its own private veranda. The Mustique Company Other amenities include a swimming pool, game rooms, and a staff of 10, including a personal chef. The Mustique Company This area called 'The Bamboo Lounge' would be an ideal place to relax with a group. The Mustique Company It has a wet bar and plenty of seating. The Mustique Company The property also has a writer's cottage and a studio, though Bowie only used it for recording purposes for a short time. 'The house is such a tranquil place that I have absolutely no motivation to write things when I'm there,' he told Architectural Digest in 1992. The Mustique Company Source: Architectural Digest

