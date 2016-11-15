David Bowie's art collection just sold for over $41 million -- see 21 of his best furniture pieces

Image courtesy of Sotheby’s Designer de Lucchi’s ‘Continental’ side table sold for $8,642.

Over the weekend, the late David Bowie’s art collection — including his many Memphis Design furniture pieces — was auctioned off at Sotheby’s in London.

Little was known about Bowie’s private collection until after his death, when his estate reached out to Sotheby’s about putting it up for auction. Apparently, the musician had an obsession with Memphis Design, a colourful and bold form of architecture and design founded by Ettore Sottsass in the early 1980s.

The Memphis Design collection, which was made up of over 100 pieces, sold collectively for more than $1.7 million on the second day of the auction. All together, Bowie’s art sold for $41.1 million over the course of the two-day auction, according to Pitchfork.

Below, see 21 of his most interesting and valuable furniture pieces, plus what they ended up selling for.

Designer Ettore Sottsass' 'Carlton' room divider was estimated to sell at auction for $9,258 -- it sold for $65,993. Image courtesy of Sotheby's The 'Adesso Pèro' Bookcase from Sottsass' 'Ruins' series was estimated to sell at auction for $9,258. It sold for $43,995. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni's radio-phonograph, Model No. Rr126, was estimated to sell for $1,587. It sold for $323,049. Image courtesy of Sotheby's The 'Bertrand' sideboard from designer Massimo Iosa-Ghini was estimated to sell for $6,613. It sold for $25,140. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Sottsass' 'Suvretta' bookcase, which was estimated to sell at auction for $6,613, sold for $28,282. Image courtesy of Sotheby's California-based artist Peter Shire's 'Big Sur' sofa was estimated to sell for $6,613. It sold for $97,417. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Sottsass' 'Tartar' center table was estimated to sell for $6,613. It sold for $31,425. Image courtesy of Sopheby's The 'Casablanca' sideboard, also designed by Sottsass, was estimated to sell for $6,613. It sold for $86,419. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Sottsass' 'Beverly' sideboard was estimated to sell for $6,613. It sold for $13,356. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Italian architect and designer Andrea Branzi's 'Gritti'' bookshelf was estimated to sell for $3,968. The item sold for $17,284. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Massimo Iosa-Ghini's 'Otello' armchair was estimated to sell for $3,968. It sold for $10,999. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Designer George J. Sowden's 'D'antibes'' cabinet was estimated to sell for $1,984. It sold for $18,855. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Shire's 'Bel Air' armchair was estimated to sell for $1,984. It sold for $50,280. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Michele de Lucchi's 'Burgundy' dining table was estimated to sell for $1,984. It sold for $13,356. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Designer de Lucchi's 'Continental' side table was estimated to sell for $1,058. It sold for $8,642. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Sottsass' 'Palm Spring' dining table was estimated to sell for $1,984 -- it sold for $18,855. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Aldo Cibic's 'Belvedere' console was estimated to sell for $2,381. It sold for $5,971. Image courtesy of Sotheby's The 'Riveria' carpet by Nathalie du Pasquier was estimated to sell for $1,587. It sold for $34,568. Image courtesy of Sotheby's The 'Treetops' floor lamps by Sottsass were estimated to sell for $1,058. They sold for $13,356. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Sottsass' 'Bay' table lamp was estimated to sell for $794. It sold for $10,999. Image courtesy of Sotheby's Sottsass' and Perry King's 'Valentine' portable typewriter was estimated to sell for $629. It sold for $56,565. Image courtesy of Sotheby's You can see the complete auction results at Sotheby's.

