David Bowie's art collection just sold for over $41 million -- see 21 of his best furniture pieces

Over the weekend, the late David Bowie’s art collection — including his many Memphis Design furniture pieces — was auctioned off at Sotheby’s in London.
Little was known about Bowie’s private collection until after his death, when his estate reached out to Sotheby’s about putting it up for auction. Apparently, the musician had an obsession with Memphis Design, a colourful and bold form of architecture and design founded by Ettore Sottsass in the early 1980s.
The Memphis Design collection, which was made up of over 100 pieces, sold collectively for more than $1.7 million on the second day of the auction. All together, Bowie’s art sold for $41.1 million over the course of the two-day auction, according to Pitchfork.
Below, see 21 of his most interesting and valuable furniture pieces, plus what they ended up selling for.
Designer Ettore Sottsass' 'Carlton' room divider was estimated to sell at auction for $9,258 -- it sold for $65,993.
The 'Adesso Pèro' Bookcase from Sottsass' 'Ruins' series was estimated to sell at auction for $9,258. It sold for $43,995.
Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni's radio-phonograph, Model No. Rr126, was estimated to sell for $1,587. It sold for $323,049.
The 'Bertrand' sideboard from designer Massimo Iosa-Ghini was estimated to sell for $6,613. It sold for $25,140.
California-based artist Peter Shire's 'Big Sur' sofa was estimated to sell for $6,613. It sold for $97,417.
The 'Casablanca' sideboard, also designed by Sottsass, was estimated to sell for $6,613. It sold for $86,419.
Italian architect and designer Andrea Branzi's 'Gritti'' bookshelf was estimated to sell for $3,968. The item sold for $17,284.
Designer George J. Sowden's 'D'antibes'' cabinet was estimated to sell for $1,984. It sold for $18,855.
Sottsass' and Perry King's 'Valentine' portable typewriter was estimated to sell for $629. It sold for $56,565.
