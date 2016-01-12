An artist created the perfect tribute to David Bowie

In honour of David Bowie’s 68th birthday in 2015, illustrator Helen Green created an animation using 29 illustrated portraits. The finished project — a GIF depicting Bowie’s evolving style from 1964 to 2014 — is being passed around among fans as a tribute to the artist in the wake of his death yesterday.

Green told INSIDER that she has always been fascinated by Bowie’s evolving image and career, and decided to make something that captured that evolution.

“I wanted the finished piece to look mesmerising,” she said, “which I guess is appropriate since Bowie has definitely mesmerised us over the years.”

The piece took 35 hours to complete. Green said she’s glad people are sharing her work, but the circumstances are bittersweet.

“Although the illustrations are being shared in light of such sad news, it is touching to know that they are seen as a fitting tribute to such an inspirational man,” she said. “I’m very thankful to everyone who has shared their appreciation for Bowie in this way.”

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.