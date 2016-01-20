David Bowie rejected a collaboration with Coldplay by insulting their music

Members of Coldplay are fondly remembering the late David Bowie, even though he once insulted their music.

In an interview with NME, Coldplay guitarist Jonny Buckland and drummer Will Champion looked back on the musical legacy Bowie left behind and recalled a time when they once asked him to collaborate with them on a track.

The unnamed song featured three parts, and one was a “David Bowie-type character,” so singer Chris Martin sent Bowie a letter asking if he would sing on the song.

According to a laughing Champion, Bowie responded with a dig at their music: “It’s not a very good song, is it?”

Champion added, “He was very discerning. He wouldn’t just put his name to anything. I’ll give him credit for that.”

Watch the video below:

NOW WATCH: Leonardo DiCaprio explains the amazing Lady Gaga Vine from the Golden Globes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.