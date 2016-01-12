10 priceless quotes from David Bowie over the years that define his stardom

Getty ImagesDavid Bowie performs live on stage at Earls Court Arena on May 12 1973 during the Ziggy Stardust tour
Legendary British musician David Bowie died from cancer at the age of 69 on Sunday. In rememberance of Bowie’s insanely cool life, here’s a roundup of some of his iconic quotes.
'I'm just an individual who doesn't feel that I need to have somebody qualify my work in any particular way. I'm working for me.'
Getty ImagesMusician David Bowie poses for a portrait in his 'Ziggy Stardust' guise in June 1972 in London, England.
Source: 60 Minutes, 2002.
Getty ImagesDavid Bowie appears at a press conference at the Amstel Hotel on 7th February 1974 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Source: GQ
Getty ImagesBritish rock star David Bowie on stage at the Universal Amphitheatre, Los Angeles in October 1974 during his Diamond Dogs tour.
Source: GQ
Getty ImagesDavid Bowie during his last show as Ziggy Stardust filmed mostly at The Marquee Club in London, England.
Source: International Business Times
'All my big mistakes are when I try to second-guess or please an audience. My work is always stronger when I get very selfish about it.'
Getty ImagesDavid Bowie performs live on stage at Earls Court Arena on May 12 1973 during the Ziggy Stardust tour.
Source: The Word magazine
'You would think that a rock star being married to a supermodel would be one of the greatest things in the world. It is.'
Getty ImagesRock music superstar David Bowie (R) and his wife, supermodel Iman, smile as they pose for photos after Bowie received a star on the world-famous Walk of Fame in Hollywood, CA.
Souce: Huffington Post
'I always had a repulsive need to be something more than human. I felt very puny as a human. I thought, 'F**k that. I want to be a superhuman.''
'I suppose for me as an artist it wasn't always just about expressing my work; I really wanted, more than anything else, to contribute in some way to the culture I was living in.'
Getty ImagesEnglish singer David Bowie leans out of a window to pass autographs to fans during a visit to Brixton, London, 6th July 1989.
Source: GQ
'I was virtually trying anything... And I think I have done just about everything that it's possible to do -- except really dangerous things, like being an explorer. But anything that Western culture has to offer -- I've put myself through it.'
Getty ImagesMusician David Bowie performs onstage during his 'Ziggy Stardust' era in 1973.
Source: Telegraph
Getty ImagesDavid Bowie in silhouette performs on the first night of his UK tour at the MEN Arena on November 17, 2003, in Manchester, England.
Source: GQ
