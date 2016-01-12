US

David Bowie's last music video is a poignant meditation on mortality

Ian Phillips, Adam Banicki

Legendary artist and musician David Bowie passed away on Sunday at age 69.

But Bowie had been keeping himself busy during his 18-month battle with cancer, and released the music video for his final single, “Lazarus,” days before his death. It is a moving and haunting song, and, listening to it now, it feels like a reflection on life and mortality.

“Lazarus” is a song from his final album, “Black Star,” which was released two days before his death.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Adam Banicki

