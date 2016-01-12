David Bowie's last music video is a poignant meditation on mortality

Legendary artist and musician David Bowie passed away on Sunday at age 69.
But Bowie had been keeping himself busy during his 18-month battle with cancer, and released the music video for his final single, “Lazarus,” days before his death. It is a moving and haunting song, and, listening to it now, it feels like a reflection on life and mortality.
“Lazarus” is a song from his final album, “Black Star,” which was released two days before his death.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Adam Banicki
