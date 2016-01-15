David Bowie just broke a record Adele set months ago

David Bowie is setting new records from the afterlife.

The icon, who died Sunday at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer, broke Vevo’s record for most video views in a day with 51 million views on Monday.

His videos saw an increase in activity of 5,198 per cent, and his new video for “Lazarus” was the most-viewed video on his page, racking up 11.1 million in a day.

The previous record was held by Adele, whose page amassed 36 million views on October 23, 2015, the day her “Hello” video premiered.

The “Lazarus” video was released January 7, a day before Bowie’s 69th birthday and the release of his newest album, “Blackstar.”

