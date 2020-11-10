The leader of Trump's legal campaign to overturn the election result has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus

AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File Donald Trump and David Bossie.

David Bossie, who is in charge of President Donald Trump’s efforts to fight the 2020 election result, has tested positive for COVID-19, Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reported on Monday.

The campaign on Friday appointed Bossie to lead its legal challenges in several states.

Bossie tested positive on Sunday, Jacobs reported.

The Trump campaign on Friday tapped David Bossie, who is not a lawyer but was a deputy Trump campaign manager in 2016, to lead its legal challenges. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reported. Multiple news outlets, including CNN, NPR, and NBC, confirmed the news shortly after.

Since Tuesday, Trump has tried to undermine the election result and falsely claimed he won the presidential race, though Joe Biden has defeated him. The president has refused to concede and appeared confused about why networks have called the race for his Democratic opponent.

Trump’s team has filed multiple lawsuits to contest the results in key states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and voting irregularities. Biden is projected to win Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, and he leads Trump in Arizona and Georgia.

Bossie has been a vocal supporter of Trump and has frequently appeared as a conservative political commentator on Fox News.

Several other officials in Trump’s inner circle have also recently contracted the virus, including Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development, and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff. The two attended an election-night watch party at the White House last week.

