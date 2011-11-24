You Will Not Believe How Much Money The Firm Representing The NBA Players Is Billing Hourly

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

The NBA lockout is costing a lot of people a lot of money.From local restaurants to retailers to beer vendors – revenue losses can be found everywhere. Heck, even escort services are suffering.



But there’s one group not suffering a similar setback – lawyers for the players and owners. Namely, David Boies, the player’s lead attorney.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Boies’ firm is charging $1,220 per hour for their services.

This hourly billing by the office of Boies, Schiller, & Flexner isn’t out of the ordinary.

The Wall Street Journal provides a long list of high-powered attorneys charging over $1,000 per hour. But it is obscene when you think about how much these men are making in relation to how much other individuals affected by the lockout are losing.

At least lawyer fees are coming straight from the players’ pockets.

The group formerly known as the NBPA is withholding licensing fees from their players – including profits from jerseys, trading cards and video game sales –to afford one of the country’s best trial lawyers.

Still, Boies’ firm is making more money in a week representing NBA players than some individuals are losing on the year because of canceled games.

