Take a look inside billionaire lawyer David Boies' California ranch, which includes 6 houses, 4 lakes, and is up for sale for $23 million

Red Oak Realty

Superlawyer David Boies is selling his California ranch for $US23 million.

Boies is one of this generation’s best known lawyers, and he has represented Al Gore, Harvey Weinstein, and some of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

The 1,183 acre property, known as Diamond B, contains five houses, extensive vineyards, and four lakes.

The ranch, vineyard, and equestrian facilities, located in the Lower Lake area, can be operated commercially, estate agent Red Oak Realty said in the listing.

Take a look inside.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Billionaire superlawyer David Boies, who has represented Al Gore, Harvey Weinstein, and some of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, has listed his California ranch for $US23 million.

Diamond B, as the property is known, contains five houses and extensive vineyards.

Located off the major wine corridor Highway 29 in the Lower Lake area, and two hours from San Francisco, the ranch spans about 1,183 acres and includes four lakes and a pool.

“It offers the ability to create an entirely off-the-grid, organic ecosystem employing the closed system biodynamic philosophy, and a rare opportunity to live safely and independently away from it all,” estate agent Red Oak Realty said in the listing.

The owners can “easily” operate the ranch, vineyard, and equestrian facilities commercially, it added, and there are potential locations to add a helicopter landing pad.

Boies is one of this generation’s best known lawyers. He represented Al Gore in the 2000 Bush v. Gore case, led the federal government’s antitrust case against Microsoft, and has fought for same-sex marriage rights. But he’s also represented some controversial clients, including Harvey Weinstein.

An investigation this year by Insider spoke to more than 50 people about a massive shakeup at his elite law firm Boies Schiller that saw more than 30 members of staff leave the company.

Their investigation uncovered pay rifts, a partner divide, and a threat at the Ritz Carlton.



Read more:

Elite law firm Boies Schiller just named 3 new managing partners, including lawyers who have represented Epstein accusers and Hunter Biden’s business partner



Diamond B spans around 1,183 acres in total …

Red Oak Realty

… including five houses.

Red Oak Realty

The main property is a traditional three-story log cabin.

Red Oak Realty

The interior is spacious …

Red Oak Realty

… and it has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Red Oak Realty

Between the five properties, the ranch has 12 bedrooms.

Across the main property and four additional ranch homes, there is plenty of space to host and entertain guests.

Red Oak Realty

The properties have stunning views across the ranch, too.

Red Oak Realty

The property is dominated by 18 acres of vineyards, and has permission to extend this to 58.

Red Oak Realty

The ranch currently is home to 15 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon, and one each of Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Sirah.

The site also includes an equestrian centre with both indoor and outdoor riding facilities.

Red Oak Realty

The property has a covered 14-stall, cedar-lined mare barn and a covered indoor arena with stadium seating.

The site offers “everything a horse lover needs, plus the opportunity to host equestrian events and horse breeding operations,” Red Oak Realty said in the listing.

As well as horses, there’s plenty of space for cattle. The ranch currently has more than 30 Highland cattle.

Red Oak Realty

The property and its surrounding area is also full of wild turkey, boar, quail, vultures, hawks, deer, coyote, and mountain lions and bears, Red Oak Realty says.

The property also includes four lakes.

Red Oak Realty

These are well stocked with catfish, black bass, minnows, and red ear sunfish, according to Red Oak Realty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.