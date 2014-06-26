Cavs New, Unknown Coach Had A Very Confident Message For The Team's Fans

David Blatt was introduced as the new head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Blatt is an unusual choice as he has spent the last 20 years coaching European clubs and the Russian national team.

While his background may be not be the typical path taken by NBA head coaches, Blatt has a long history of success and he wanted to drive that point home with his opening statement during the introduction.

The quote suggests an immense amount of confidence for somebody who has never played or coached in the NBA and who is joining a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since LeBron James left town.

Some will also think that the message is being directed at LeBron James who is now a free agent that many feel will be tempted to return to his original team.

While Blatt may be lacking NBA experience, he did play under legendary coach Pete Carril at Princeton and has been very successful in Europe.

In addition to leading the Russian national team to a bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Blatt also won five Israeli League championships and one Euroleague championship in six years as head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

