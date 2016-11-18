David Blaine freaked out Drake and Dave Chappelle with an insane magic trick

We’ve gotten used to David Blaine pulling off some spectacular magic tricks, but he still stunned a roomful of famous people with a particularly nasty one.

On his new special “David Blaine: Beyond Magic,” which recently aired on ABC, Blaine met with Dave Chappelle, Drake, and NBA star Stephen Curry.

He asked Chappelle to draw a small creature to fit in the palm of Drake’s hand. Chappelle joked about drawing Drake’s rap rival Meek Mill, but Chappelle went with a frog.

Then the freaky part: Blaine instantly picked up a glass of champagne and spit out a frog into the wine. He gave the glass to Drake.

The whole crowd was gasping, yelling, and generally losing it.

Blaine spit out another frog, and gave that one to Chappelle, who looked like he wanted to find another party to hide in. One of the frogs got loose and jumped around the room.

After having Steph Curry check to see his mouth was empty, Blaine spit out yet another frog.

We’re going to go ahead and say you really shouldn’t try this anywhere.

Watch Blaine’s frog magic trick below:

