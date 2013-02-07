David Beckham Runs Through The Streets Of Beverly Hills In His Skivvies For His Newest H&M Commercial

David Beckham, H&M, and Guy Ritchie have come out with another ad for Beckham’s underwear line and once again, the soccer player has stripped down to his skivvies (we’re not complaining).



The most recent series of advertisements are directed by Guy Ritchie.

Beckham told AP that he’s still not used to seeing himself half-naked on giant billboards:

“No matter how many campaigns I do with H&M, I will never get used to seeing myself on billboards. It’s always a surprise to me when I see them. I’m lucky to work with such great photographers and stylists, so the images are always the best they can be.”

This particular spot features Beckham running after a Range Rover, that Victoria Beckham is assumed to be driving, after his robe accidentally gets caught in the door and pulled off. Clothes slowly fall off Beckham as he runs…



