The L.A. Galaxy took its championship visit to the White House yesterday and brought Obama his own Galaxy Jersey.



Along with the team came David Beckham’s Mustache. David, we’re begging you to shave.

Photo: Getty Images

It makes you look creepy:

Photo: Getty Images

Really creepy:

Photo: Getty Images

