David Beckham's MLS Team Won't Let Him Play In Europe

After their star midfielder suffered an Achilles injury with AC Milan last winter, the L.A. Galaxy wil not loan David Beckham to a European club this offseason despite his wishes.



Beckham missed six months of the 2010 MLS season, his fourth of a five-year, $32.5 million contract he signed with the Galaxy after thirteen years with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

But the 35-year-old superstar wants the opportunity to “keep fit” by playing in the ultra-competitive Serie A League. It might boost his chances of regaining a spot on the national team.

It’s not unusual for teams to authorise these loans (as the Galaxy have done for two straight seasons with Beckham) since the MLS season and the European club season don’t coincided, but Los Angeles clearly wants to protect its hefty investment in the ageing midfielder.

