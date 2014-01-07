David Beckham's H&M Super Bowl Commercial Will Allow You To Buy The Clothes He Wears Directly From Your TV

YouTube David Beckham will once again star in a Super Bowl ad for retailer H&M.

Retired soccer star and cultural icon David Beckham will appear in a Super Bowl commercial for H&M, where viewers will be able to buy products from his Bodywear clothing line directly from their TVs.

H&M announced Sunday that Beckham will debut nine new styles from the David Beckham Bodywear collection, a fashion line he has designed in collaboration with H&M since 2012.

In addition to the new looks, the ad will feature technology from e-commerce firm Delivery Agent that allows viewers with Samsung smart TVs to see information about the clothes Beckham is wearing, and purchase these items directly through their TVs.

The spot will run during the second quarter, marking H&M’s return to the Super Bowl after missing last year’s game. H&M says its campaign is the first to allow people to buy products seen in a commercial directly through their TVs.

“We’re thrilled to be back in action at the Super Bowl, showcasing our new campaign,” H&M North America president Daniel Kulle said in a statement. “We’re bringing our A-game, the world’s top style icon and the best quality bodywear to the largest stage in the world.”

Women’s Wear Daily reports that this year’s ad will likely show Beckham climbing “huge pipes” in either a power plant or a refinery.

Beckham also starred in H&M’s 2012 Super Bowl ad, in which he was filmed shirtless modelling a pair of underwear. You can watch it below:

